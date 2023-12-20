THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan used a ladder to save two people who were trapped in a Thomasville house fire.

The homeowner Kellie Gallimore said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, she thought someone was breaking into her home.

“So I hit the panic button, and I decided to lift my blinds to see if anybody was out there, and I saw flames on the porch,” she said.

To escape the blaze, Gallimore and a friend who was staying with her jumped out the second floor window, and two Good Samaritans spotted them.

She didn’t know the men but calls them her guardian angels.

“I don’t know who either of them were. I’m guessing they heard the car panic button, but I’m just thankful she was there,” Gallimore said.

Gallimore said she lost almost everything.

But the ashes of her son, Alex, who recently passed away unexpectedly, were spared in the fire.

Although this hardship comes during the season of giving, she’s just grateful those strangers gave her the gift of life.

“I thank God that it woke me up just in time. If it was another five minutes, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Gallimore said.

She’s now staying with her parents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Gallimore made it out alive, but several of her dogs are still unaccounted for.