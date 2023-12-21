GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro dog is back with her family after a group of good Samaritans rescued her.

It happened at Revolution Mill on Tuesday. When people started showing up to work, they noticed the dog stuck down a 15 foot drop and across a creek. Luckily for the dog, an animal lover was here to help.

“During this whole process, I heard so many people say, wow, I really hope she gets out,” said Chris Nichol. “I really hope someone does something. You know, no one was saying, ‘what can I do?’ And you know I’m not going to be that kind of person.”

Nichol showed up to work at Revolution Mill Tuesday morning- just like any other day when he saw a group of people crowded around one area looking at something.

“I couldn’t really see her from before back as I was,” he said. “It was 27 degrees and it was pretty cold.”

After a closer look, he realized it was a dog.

“It was probably about an 80 pound pit bull and she was shivering pretty heavily,” said Nichol.

The cold pup was stuck, and rescuers would have to go down a drop off and across a creek to get her.

Hours later, animal control officers responded but weren’t able to help.

A spokesperson told FOX8 they couldn’t determine how deep the creek was and for safety reasons couldn’t get in the cold water without “back-up support and necessary personal protection equipment.”

Nichol and a friend took matters into their own hands.

“We went down there and used the pallet to kind of bridge the creek and I went down and got her to come out,” he said. “She was super apprehensive and horrified, and we eventually got her to come over and got a lead on her and went under the bridge and up and around. But we had to go through a lot of brush and stuff. But I think she realized pretty quickly we were there to help.”

Within about an hour, the crew got the dog out of the cold.

Looking for more positive news in your day? Check out The Bright Side ☀️

Nichol said it was a real team effort, with people offering treats and other support.

“It’s really good to see everybody come together like that,” he said. “If more people did that under more circumstances it would be a lot better.”

Someone took the dog to the shelter and learned she has an active microchip, and her name is Pudding. We’re told she’s back home safe and sound with her owners.