RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that $206 million in grants will be used to expand internet access across the state.

The $206 million is coming in the form of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants, according to the governor.

He says these grants will allow about 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties across North Carolina to receive access to high-speed internet.

This is North Carolina’s largest round of GREAT grant awards to date, according to a release.

It says more than $260 million in GREAT grants have been awarded to providers since July, and more are expected to be announced this fall.

“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” said Governor Cooper. “Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

The GREAT grants came from the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s (NCDIT) Broadband Infrastructure Office, which is part of the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity.

GREAT grants were awarded to the following internet service providers across North Carolina:

Alamance County: NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos)

NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos) Ashe County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Beaufort County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Bladen County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Buncombe County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier) Burke County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Caldwell County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Camden County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Carteret County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Caswell County: Zitel LLC

Zitel LLC Catawba County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Chatham County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Cherokee County: Blue Ridge Mountain EMC (Blue Ridge Mountain EMC)

Blue Ridge Mountain EMC (Blue Ridge Mountain EMC) Columbus County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Craven County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Cumberland County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Currituck County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Dare County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Duplin County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Durham County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier) Edgecombe County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze) Forsyth County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Franklin County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Gates County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Graham County: Zitel LLC

Zitel LLC Granville County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Greene County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Guilford County: Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC (AT&T North Carolina)

Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC (AT&T North Carolina) Harnett County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze) Haywood County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Henderson County: Cebridge Acquisition, LP (Optimum)

Cebridge Acquisition, LP (Optimum) Hertford County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Hoke County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Jackson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Johnston County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze) Jones County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Lee County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Macon County: Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier)

Frontier Communications of The Carolinas (Frontier) Martin County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze) McDowell County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Mitchell County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp.

French Broad Electric Membership Corp. Montgomery County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Moore County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Nash County: Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze)

Cloudwyze, Inc. (Cloudwyze) Northampton County: Zitel LLC

Zitel LLC Onslow County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Pamlico County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Pasquotank County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Pender County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Perquimans County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Person County: Zitel LLC

Zitel LLC Pitt County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Randolph County: NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos)

NC Communications Advanced Serv (Lumos) Richmond County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Robeson County: ATMC (Focus Broadband)

ATMC (Focus Broadband) Rutherford County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Sampson County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Scotland County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Surry County: Zitel LLC

Zitel LLC Swain County: Zito West Holding, LLC (Zito Media)

Zito West Holding, LLC (Zito Media) Tyrrell County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Vance County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Wake County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Warren County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum)

Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications dba Spectrum) Washington County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Wayne County: Nfinity Link Communications Inc. (InfinityLink)

Nfinity Link Communications Inc. (InfinityLink) Wilkes County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Wilson County: Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding)

Connect Holding II LLC (Connect Holding) Yancey County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp

To be eligible for a GREAT grant, internet service provider applicants must also be participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program, according to a release.

According to NCDIT, the agency received 305 applications for this round of GREAT grants.

They say internet service providers proposed to serve more than 487,000 North Carolina homes and businesses.

Officials say applications were scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations, and the speeds offered.

As a condition of receiving the grant, applicants need to agree to provide high-speed service. NCDIT define that as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before December 31, 2026.

Officials say all awards are contingent on final executed grant agreements with broadband provider partners.