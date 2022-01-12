Gov. Cooper allows state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers

FILE – North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state Administration Building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina, the nation’s ninth-largest state, was the last to enact a budget for 2021. The governor’s signature capped a year in which Cooper agreed with Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger that good-faith negotiations, rather than stalemate, was the path to take. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a plan Wednesday that would allow state employees to volunteer as substitute teachers. Employees could also use volunteer days to work as bus drivers or cafeteria staff in K-12 school districts.

In a press release, the governor said, “This policy will encourage state employees to lend a helping hand to our students at a time of severe staffing challenges for our public schools.”

Under the plan, employees could use paid leave to serve as substitute staff in schools and keep the money they earn as substitutes. State employees can use their 24 hours of community service leave to receive training to be a substitute teacher, substitute teacher’s assistant, or other substitute staff at a school or school district. The state allows full-time state employees 24 hours of paid community service leave each calendar year. A press release said the volunteer work would not interfere with state government operations.

Over the past several months, several schools across the state have been forced to cancel bus routes because of bus driver shortages. Schools have pointed to COVID-19 infections and exposures as the reason for much of this issue. In Wake County, more than 150 bus drivers were absent over two days last week impacting more than 100 bus routes. It left parents scrambling to make pick-up and drop-off plans for their children.

“State employees always step up to help our state in challenging times and this policy gives our talented employees yet another way to serve their communities,” said Barbara Gibson, State Human Resources Director, in a statement.

The policy will be effective Wednesday through Feb. 15.