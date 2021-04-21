Gov. Cooper among 12 governors urging Biden to ban sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper and 11 other U.S. governors are asking President Biden to ban the sale of gas-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.

In a letter to the president, Cooper, along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and others urged the change just as the White House climate summit is set to begin on Thursday.

“As bipartisan Governors from across the country, we strongly support your efforts to improve public health, tackle the climate crisis, and advance environmental justice. Central to all three of these goals is greatly reducing pollution from the transportation sector,” the letter reads.

North Carolina has already made efforts to reach 100 percent zero-emission car sales.

According to the letter, North Carolina is implementing strategic plans to achieve its statewide ZEV goals, participating in the Multi-State Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicle Memorandum of Understanding, and distributing close to $100 million toward a clean vehicle transition.

The governors want standards that ensure all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold are zero-emission no later than 2035 with significant milestones along the way to monitor progress. Funding for investment in charging and fueling infrastructure is also a part of the collective mission.

California, namely, has already directed that all new cars sold in the state be ZEVs by 2035 and is investing billions of dollars as well as taking regulatory action to implement this goal.