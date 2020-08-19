Gov. Cooper announces $12 million to expand internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – With public schools reopening and a majority of students taking part in remote learning, Gov. Roy Cooper pledged $12 million toward making it easier for those students to get online.

“Today, I’m announcing $12 million to expand internet access through two programs: The GREAT Grant program and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding,” Cooper said. “This money is expected to connect an additional 8,000 families and more than 250 businesses, farms & community institutions in 11 counties.

“The GREAT Grant program provides matching grants to internet service providers and cooperatives to expand high-speed internet service in counties that need it.”

“Even before this pandemic, expanding high-speed internet access was a top priority for my administration. Now that we’re living in a socially-distanced world, reliable internet is more important than ever, particularly for students learning remotely and people working from home.”

Eleven providers and cooperatives have been awarded $10,244,195 for projects in the following 11 counties, connecting 6,860 households and 243 businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions to broadband.

Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation in Columbus County was among those receiving a GREAT Grant.

GREAT Grant recipients include:

County — Applicant/Provider

Bertie — Roanoke Connect Holdings

Columbus — Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation

Duplin — CenturyLink

Edgecombe — CloudWyze, Inc.

Graham — Zito Media

Greene — Nfinity Link Communications Inc.

Martin — CloudWyze, Inc.

Nash — CloudWyze, Inc.

Robeson — Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation

Rockingham — Spectrum Southeast, LLC

Swain — Sky Wave, Inc.

“An additional award of $2 million from COVID-19 Recovery Act funding will enable broadband deployments in a second area of Robeson County, connecting 1,157 households and 11 businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions to broadband,” the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

County — Applicant/Provider

Robeson — Spectrum Southeast, LLC

Six more last-mile broadband projects, located in Columbus, Duplin, Graham and Swain Counties, are under consideration for COVID-19 Recovery Act funding.

Officials say an announcement regarding those projects will be made in the coming weeks.