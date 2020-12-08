Gov. Cooper announces curfew for amid rising cases, hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a new set of rules and regulations, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 amid rising case counts and hospitalizations.

In accordance with Cooper’s new Executive Order 181, individuals in all counties should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m.

Much speculation surrounded the governor’s Tuesday news conference as trends continue to head in the wrong direction in North Carolina. New records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been set in the past week.

“We’re examining what action may be needed to protect North Carolinians, but we need everyone to wear masks and follow safety measures. Our actions right now are life or death,” he tweeted Monday.

As for the latest COVID-19 numbers, among the most concerning for state health officials is hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,373 people are fighting the virus in hospitals across the state.

The number of counties with “critical” community spread has more than doubled according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services latest COVID-19 county alert system update.

“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19. Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The percent positive rate for coronavirus tests now sits at 10.5. Health experts say the rate should consistently be at 5 percent or lower before states significantly ease any restrictions.

The two previous updates provided by Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have focused on the vaccines that are soon coming to 11 medical facilities in the state.

If it all goes as planned, some Triangle hospitals hope to begin vaccinating health care workers next week.

In central North Carolina, Duke, UNC, and Cape Fear Valley are on the list. They have enough special freezers to store the vaccines in ultra-cold conditions necessary, but they need the go-ahead from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before they can start vaccinating anyone.

The first doses will go to workers in the health systems with the greatest risk of COVID exposure.