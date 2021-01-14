Gov. Cooper announces people 65 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– People 65 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

During the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) Legislative Goals Conference, Cooper announced the state would be opening the criteria for people 65 and older on Thursday.

The criteria for people 65 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine is in addition to those who are 75 and older.

Cooper mentioned during the conference that health departments should use all vaccines that are allotted to them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.