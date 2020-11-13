Gov. Cooper announces reward for information on murder of NC 9-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced Friday that a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who may be responsible for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl and the wounding of her mother.
On July 24, Makiia Slade, 9, of Edenton was in the car with her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, 30, as they were traveling home on Highway 17 near the intersection of West Queen Street in Edenton at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Investigators believed more than one person shot at Slade’s vehicle as she was taking the exit toward home. The bullets entered her car, critically injuring her and killing Makiia.
Officials from Edenton-Chowan Schools said back in July that they are “deeply saddened” by the loss of Makiia who was a rising 4th-grade student at D.F. Walker Elementary School.
Teachers described Makiia as a precious gem with the brightest smile.
“She had a gifted mind, loved to learn, and was always willing to help other students! Each day Makiia uplifted those around her with her positivity and laughter — she was a friend to all!”
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
