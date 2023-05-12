RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper called on lawmakers to invest billions of dollars in early childhood education and the state’s Building Bright Futures program to get more apprentices into classrooms.

Cooper spoke with educators and lawmakers in the state about educators and their impact.

“They do so much for our state, they do so much for families, they do so much for children,” Cooper said.

The day also marked Provider Appreciation Day. The governor said he’s asked the legislature for more funding for educators and the Building Bright Futures program.

“I proposed to the legislature that we appropriate almost $1.5 billion expanding pre-k, and upping the subsidy rate and making sure that we are investing in quality early childhood and child stabilization grants,” Cooper said.

Shawnonne and Larry Pickett own Little People Preschool in Raleigh and oversee apprentices. They say the value those students add to their team can’t be overstated.

“Just to have an extra set of hands in the classroom, and these are people that want to work in this field, you can’t just hire anybody to work with children,” Larry Pickett said.

They said the future is in the hands of our youth, and no investment in their education is too big.

“It’s important and I value their future, I value their present too as well, and so I know what having a quality program can do for our students and the future,” Shawnonne Pickett said.