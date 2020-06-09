Gov. Cooper creates task force to address racial equity in NC criminal justice system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Tuesday to create the North Carolina Task Fore for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

The task force will recommend ways to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices, according to a release from Cooper’s office. It will also hold public safety officers accountable.

“We must acknowledge racial inequities in our systems of law enforcement and criminal justice, and then work to eliminate them. This task force will address policies and procedures that disproportionately burden communities of color,” said Governor Cooper.

The task force will be led by Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls.

According to a press release, the task force will bring together a range of stakeholders, including community policing advocates, state and local law enforcement agencies, justice-involved individuals, representatives of the judicial branch, individuals from marginalized populations and more.

The task force will help address systemic racial bias in criminal justice, as well as submit legislative and municipal recommendations on or before December 1, 2020.

The executive order also creates a Center for the Prevention of Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Force within the State Bureau of Investigation to improve training related to the use of force.