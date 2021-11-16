Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency to help repair NC 12 on OBX

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help the state repair Highway 12 on the Outer Banks following a recent coastal storm.

Declaring a state of emergency allows the state access to federal funds, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

“This state of emergency will help our Department of Transportation get federal funds to pay for the costs associated with this storm, including repairs to the dunes that protect the highway,” said Cooper.

The storm on Nov. 7-9 closed Highway 12 between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Ocean overwash destroyed dunes in the area that protect the highway.

The state has requested aid from the Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief program to address damages from the storm.

The state of emergency is in effect for Dare and Hyde counties for 30 days, or the duration of the emergency, whichever is less.