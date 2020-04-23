Gov. Cooper expected to release plans today for next steps as COVID-19 continues to impact NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions have been in place for more than a month now and many people are wondering when things will get back to “normal.”

Today, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to share those plans.

Cooper has previously said it’s all about the three “T’s” as far as when we’ll see restrictions start to ease – testing, tracing, and trends.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that 96,185 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state – that means that less than 1-percent of North Carolina’s population has been tested for the virus.

Confirmed cases continue to trend up.

At least 253 people have died so far.

The governor is expected to outline some of the key data points that are driving the decision-making and the downward trends he says the state needs to see to ease more of the current restrictions.

Health experts have told CBS 17 that there are signs of the curve flattening in North Carolina. Despite that, NCDHHS reported this morning the highest number of people in the hospital that the state has seen so far at 486. Another 388 cases and 11 more deaths were also announced.

The state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 29. So far, Cooper has not extended it. Lawmakers will be back in Raleigh for the spring session starting next Tuesday. Republican senators have said they want an idea of the plan before then.

Republicans in the state Senate sent Cooper a letter asking for more data on precisely how much more testing, medical supplies, and people to trace COVID-19 that he thinks the state needs.

Senate leader Phil Berger said he doesn’t expect a sudden return to normalcy.

“I don’t think it’s all one step. I don’t think we get back to January in one step. I think there’s a process involved,” he said.

Last week, Cooper ordered more restrictions on essential businesses to maintain social distancing and limit the number of people inside stores.

“[The sick and elderly] are incredibly vulnerable to this very contagious virus, for which we have no immunity and no really good treatment. So, it’s a very dangerous thing to do to open up and reverse our strides in social distancing,” said Dr. Doyle Graham, Dean Emeritus of Medical Education at Duke University.

Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina have already put plans in place to reopen. Georgia and South Carolina have already reopened some nonessential businesses like retail stores and some places are allowing inside dining at restaurants.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he disagreed “strongly” with Georgia’s plans, saying “I think it’s too soon.”

Gov. Cooper and his COVID-19 task force will hold a 3 p.m. press conference on Thursday, you can watch it on air or stream it on CBS17.com.

