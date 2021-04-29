Gov. Cooper extends order allowing to-go mixed alcoholic beverages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed an executive order that extends permission to restaurants and bars to sell carry-out or to-go mixed alcoholic beverages.

Executive Order 210 extends the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission’s authorization to sell such beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through June 1.

Cooper said the extension was in an effort to help businesses recover amid lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While North Carolina is getting closer to putting this pandemic in our rearview mirror, we know many of our restaurants and bars are still struggling financially, and this will help boost their revenue,” Cooper said.

Under Executive Order 210, establishments that hold certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, private bars and clubs, hotels and some distilleries, will continue to be allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery through this date.

Earlier this week, Cooper announced that certain gathering restrictions would relax for the month of May. Under Executive Order 209, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries can operate at up to 75-percent capacity indoors and 100 percent outdoors with social distancing. Bars and night clubs can operate at up to 50-percent capacity both indoors and outdoors.