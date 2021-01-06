Gov. Cooper extends state-wide curfew for 3 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will extend the state-wide curfew by three weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North Carolina.

The Stay At Home Order requires people to be home between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Cooper said the statewide mask mandate, closure of indoor bars and limits on mass gatherings and retail establishment capacity remain in place as well.

“Simply put, don’t go places indoors where people aren’t wearing masks,” he said.

Cooper said the latest numbers concerning the virus in the state paint a “dark and difficult picture.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said three of four of North Carolina’s key metrics are moving in the wrong direction.

“We now have 84 counties at critical level for viral spread,” Cohen said.

Cohen issued a secretarial directive that says North Carolinians are urged against leaving home for any reason other than work, school, exercise, health care needs or groceries.

Details of directive:

Only leave home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food.

Avoid leaving home if you are over 65 or at high risk for developing serious illness. Use delivery services or alternative pick-up methods for food and retail.

Avoid gathering with people who do not live with you.

Wear a mask and keep distance from people when you leave home.

Avoid any indoor public spaces where people are not wearing masks.

Stay away from crowds. Avoid places where people may gather in large numbers.

“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” said Cohen. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”

Both Cooper and Cohen said they were concerned about reports of those declining the vaccine when it was their turn to receive it.

“However, as more people get vaccinated without any serious safety concerns, we believe that many of those who are hesitant will gain confidence,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s comments come as the number of deaths attributed to the virus topped 7,000 on Wednesday.

The state’s daily percent positive rate also set a new record on Wednesday at 17.8 percent.

