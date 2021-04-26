Gov. Cooper focuses on Apple news during address, pushes for greater investments in education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The announcement that Apple will bring 3,000 jobs to the Triangle played a prominent role in Gov. Roy Cooper’s State of the State address Monday night.

“The state of our state is strong,” said the governor.

One of the strengths Cooper highlighted in his address was companies bringing new jobs to North Carolina.

“You might’ve heard today that a little technology company from California has decided to move here,” Cooper said.

Apple is expected to bring more than 3,000 high-paying tech jobs to the state with a new campus and engineering hub in Research Triangle Park.

“That makes 11 companies that have announced thousands of jobs in both rural and urban areas in just the past two months, during a pandemic,” Cooper said.

Those include Google and FujuFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. Each recently announced it will bring hundreds of new jobs to the Triangle.

“The good jobs are already here, and they’re going to keep on coming,” Cooper said. “Let’s make sure our people can afford to get the education and training to land them.

Cooper said these tech jobs will rely on a well-educated workforce. He also used his speech to push for more investments in education.

“The CEOs will tell you they need these highly trained people right now, and we need to invest more in our community college and universities for scholarships,” Cooper said.

He also emphasized the importance of education for young children.

“That means paying our teachers more,” said the governor. “If we want to recruit and keep the best educators, we need to pay them better.”

House Speaker Tim Moore also talked about the Apple announcement as proof of North Carolina’s strong economy during his Republican response to the governor’s speech.