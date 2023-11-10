HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One home, two cabins and two buildings have been lost in the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County while crews continue to battle wildfires impacting 30 Western NC counties.

In a release from N.C. Forest Service, area homes remain threatened, and forest service personnel, county fire department and sheriff’s office staff are continually assessing the needs of those structures.

Governor Roy Cooper also weighed in on the western N.C. wildfires.

“The Governor is grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to combat the ongoing wildfires in the western part of our state. The Governor and our office have been in communication with state Emergency Management and local leaders to provide assistance as necessary,” said in a statement from Jordan Monaghan, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

On Thursday, firefighters worked to execute a 2.5-acre burnout operation in an area of unburned vegetation flanking Kyles Creek Road.

“We identified an area where the fire did not burn all the way to the fire line we put in. That unburned area can be susceptible to catching fire and throwing embers if we do not handle it. The plan for a burnout of the green vegetation is the best and safest course of action for our firefighters and the citizens living near this area. Once the burn is completed,

the fire line in this section will be better reinforced to keep the fire in footprint in place,” Operations Section Chief David LaFon said in a press release.

As of Thursday, two firefighters sustained minor injuries and both were treated and released. One minor motor vehicle accident has been reported with no injuries.

Crews battle wildfires in Western NC. (NC Forest Service)

Firefighters said the fire continues to back, creep and smolder within the fire imprint, indicating low-intensity fire activity. The potential for fire reignition is elevated due to leaf fall and snags.

Fire crews hope a cold front expected to approach Thursday night and light rain forecasted for Friday will help.

Meanwhile the burn ban notice is still effective.

The area also remains under a temporary flight restriction at an altitude from the surface up to and including 7,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice.

Flying drones within a TFR-designated area is unlawful. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

Personnel with the N.C. Forest Service, N.C. Emergency Management, Office of State Fire Marshal, Henderson County Emergency Management, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Edneyville Fire Department, along with numerous other fire departments continue to battle this.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.