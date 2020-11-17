Gov. Cooper introduces ‘COVID-19 County Alert System’ to identify NC counties with high levels of community spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” is being implemented to identify North Carolina counties with the highest levels of community spread.

The system will also offer specific recommendations for how working together can bring down numbers.

Counties of concern will be designated as red, orange, or yellow using a combination of three specific metrics.

The system will take into account three main factors: case rate, percent positive, and hospital impact.

Case rate: Number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people

Percent positive: Percent of tests that are positive over 14 days

Hospital impact: Percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations; COVID-19 related visits to the ED

States will be either red, orange or yellow:

Red: Critical community thread

Orange: Substantial community spread

Yellow: Significant community spread

“These are from the same set of metrics we use every week to give an update on how North Carolina is doing with COVID-19,” Cooper said.

The governor said the system will also include additional recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations, and public officials on actions they should take.

Cooper said the state’s COVID-19 numbers are “too high.”

“These are numbers we can not ignore,” he said.

On Tuesday, North Carolina recorded its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations yet with 1,501.