RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After the cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper has extended an invitation for the event to be held in his state.

Organizers behind Midtown Music announced the festival was cancelled on Monday. In a Facebook post, they said, “… Due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”

In response, Cooper posted to his Facebook encouraging organizers to consider North Carolina.

“We’re ready to welcome you to one of our amazing outdoor spaces to help you host a fun and safe festival,” Cooper said online Tuesday.

While Midtown Music has not confirmed, there are reports organizers cut the cord as a result of Georgia’s gun laws.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution (referenced by Cooper in his Facebook post) reported officials familiar with the cancellation said the decision was made as a result of a 2014 gun law.

The law allows citizens to legally carry firearms in more places including the park where the festival was to be held.

A 2022 law allows concealed weapons without a permit.

It appears that law may have caused a riff as the weapons of any kind were banned from the festival.

In North Carolina, residents are allowed to carry a concealed weapon as long as they have a permit to do so. State law allows private property owners to ban guns from their property.

Atlanta could reportedly lose out on $50 million in economic impact. City mayor Doug Shipman called the cancellation a ‘sad day’ for his city. Shipman also tweeted, “Public policy has real impacts and in this case- economic and social implications on a great tradition.”

As whether Midtown Music organizers will take Cooper up on his offer is uncertain but cities looking to cash in on the festival’s economic impact will keep their fingers crossed.

Midtown Music is a weekend-long event that was scheduled to future artists like My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White and Fall Out Boy. Refunds are being offered for those who purchased tickets.