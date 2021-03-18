Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency ahead of Thursday’s forecast severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency order on Thursday ahead of fore severe weather across North Carolina.

“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” said Cooper.

Cooper signed transportation waivers that waive size and weight requirements for vehicles traveling on state highways to support the restoration of utility services, debris removal and emergency relief efforts.

Areas of central North Carolina including the Triangle were under a moderate risk for severe weather on Wednesday but that was downgraded to an enhanced risk overnight.

A warm front will lift through North Carolina early Thursday ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The cold front will cross central North Carolina in the afternoon and evening. This will help stir up winds from the south gusting 20-30 mph as temperatures top out near 70° Thursday afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and early evening hours with the main threats being widespread damaging winds and tornadoes.

The most likely timing of the storms is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.