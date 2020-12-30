Gov. Cooper makes appointment to fill vacant Court of Appeals seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Governor Roy Cooper made an appointment to fill the vacancy on the Court of Appeals.

On Wednesday, Cooper appointed North Carolina State Representative Darren Jackson to fill the vacancy created by Phil Berger Jr., who was elected to the North Carolina Supreme Court.

“Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said. “His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor.”

Over the past 12 years, Jackson has served as a Representative in the North Carolina General Assembly, where he recently served two terms as the minority leader along with serving on the North Carolina Sentencing Commission and the North Carolina Courts Commission, a news release said.

Jackson has also practiced criminal and civil cases with Gay, Jackson & McNally law firm for 24 years.

According to a news release, he is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association, Wake County Bar Association, 10th Judicial District Bar Association, and the North Carolina Advocates of Justice, and has served several civic boards and committees throughout his career.

Jackson earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctor from Duke University School of Law.