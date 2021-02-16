Gov. Cooper names new DEQ secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced Dionne Delli-Gatti as the new Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Delli-Gatti will replace Michael Regan, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to be nominated by Gov. Cooper to lead this critical state agency. I’m ready to get to work for the people of North Carolina, digging in on the tough environmental issues our state is facing,” Delli-Gatti said.

Delli-Gatti most recently served as the Director of Southeast Climate and Energy for the Environmental Defense Fund. She is an Air Force veteran and has a B.A. in Environmental Geology from Wright State and a Master of Science in Environmental Science from the University of North Texas.

“Dionne Delli-Gatti is an experienced leader and champion for a safer, healthier environment. I’m confident that she is the right person to continue the progress we’ve made over the last four years with cleaner energy, air and water,” Cooper said in a news release.