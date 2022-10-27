RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the state is offering a reward for information about the murder of two brothers in Carteret County.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible can received up to $25,000, according to a release from the governor’s office.

On Aug. 3, 59-year-old Phillip Raymond Fulcher and 57-year-old William David Fulcher were found dead at their home on Fulcher Court in Atlantic, North Carolina, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies said a health-care aide asked them for a welfare check at their home when she knocked on their door and they did not answer. Both men were said to have had pre-existing medical conditions.

Investigators ruled both their deaths as homicides.

Phillip and William Fulcher (Carteret County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene indicated a “violent altercation” took place inside the home, and the suspect may have suffered a laceration.

It previously asked anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between

July 30 and Aug. 3 to contact the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400, Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.