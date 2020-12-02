Gov. Cooper orders flags at half staff for fallen Nash County deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has order North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Nash County Deputy Jared Allison.

Allison died Tuesday after suffering severe injuries in a traffic collision while on duty on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’ve spoken with Sheriff Keith Stone and family of Deputy Jared Allison, and I join them in mourning his tragic death. Deputy Allison made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the people of Nash County, and I’m deeply grateful for his service,” Cooper said.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.

A procession was held Wednesday to bring Allison’s body from Greenville where he was being treated back to Nash County.

On Nov. 26, Allison had just completed a traffic stop on U.S. 301 near May Street when a motorcycle driving in a “reckless manner” passed him and he went to perform another traffic stop.

He had his blue lights and sirens activated when the deputy’s vehicle entered the nearby intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Allison was ejected out of the passenger side of the vehicle during the crash, Stone said. The deputy suffered serious injuries to his head and suffered broken bones.

The motorcyclist did not stop but Stone said the motorcyclist may have been unaware the deputy was pursuing him.

The sheriff said Allison was being treated at Vidant within 38 minutes of the crash thanks to help from an escort by the Highway Patrol.

Allison leaves behind a wife and 9-year-old son.