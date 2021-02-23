Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In remembrance of more than 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday until sunset Friday.

More than 500,000 Americans and nearly 11,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives due to COVID-19. People statewide are encouraged to join in the remembrance and honor the many lives lost.

“As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let’s remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic. Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence,” said Cooper in a statement.

