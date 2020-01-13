Gov. Cooper orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of 2 Ft. Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff beginning Monday in honor of US Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin of Virginia and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon of Illinois, who lost their lives while conducting combat operations on Saturday in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon were both paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Bragg, NC.

McLaughlin, who joined the Army in 2012 and served as a squad leader, is survived by his wife and four children.

Villalon, who joined the Army in 2018 as a combat engineer and was on his first deployment, is survived by his mother and father.

Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on January 19, 2020.

Governor Roy Cooper issued this statement:

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of two brave paratroopers in Afghanistan. To honor their memories, I order the flags to half staff. As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated. Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code. Gov. Roy Cooper

