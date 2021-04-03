Gov. Cooper orders some flags to be lowered to half-staff for Capitol officer killed in attack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Administration.

The flags were lowered as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday.

In tribute, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

“We are grateful for the service of the US Capitol Police Officers who risk their lives to protect and serve to keep our nation’s Capitol safe,” Cooper said.

People, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff until Tuesday.