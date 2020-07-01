RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but that plan has since been delayed, according to the governor’s press office.
Cooper will still address media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday but it will not include an update on schools.
School districts in the Triangle and across the state have been waiting for guidance from Cooper’s office.
Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.
- Gov. Cooper planning to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall
- Former Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush and Carter tip their caps to honor Negro Leagues
- Duke University to condense fall class schedule, expect students to stay in Durham during semester
- Fort Bragg families file $5 million lawsuit against housing company Corvias
- Health officials: COVID spread will slow if everyone uses masks
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now