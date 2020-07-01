Gov. Cooper planning to delay announcement on how schools will operate in the fall

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper was set to make an announcement July 1 on how statewide K-12 schools will open this coming school year, but that plan has since been delayed, according to the governor’s press office.

Cooper will still address media and North Carolinians in a daily briefing Wednesday but it will not include an update on schools.

School districts in the Triangle and across the state have been waiting for guidance from Cooper’s office.

Cooper will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19. Officials have not announced when the governor is scheduled to make an update on schools.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories