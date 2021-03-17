Gov. Cooper plans for all adults to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday he plans for everyone to be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

This comes after President Joe Biden asked last week for all states to meet this timeline.

State health officials said they’re hopeful as cases and hospitalizations are going down while vaccinations go up.

More than a quarter of adults in North Carolina are now at least partially vaccinated.

“People are coming out in droves and it’s a lot of work for our business, but it’s amazing exposure,” said Kristen Moore, owner of A to Z Pharmacy.

Moore is one of many pharmacists administering shots in the Triangle.

“It has been awesome. Honestly, I’m so glad that people have come in to get it.”

This week, the state received 237,860 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer, and 11,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

That’s on top of what the federal government gives to its other partners, like Walgreens.

“There is vaccine coming in a number of different channels, but in terms of what’s coming to us, again, we have seen that doubling over the last eight weeks in the Pfizer and Moderna, and it is really the Johnson & Johnson supply that is going to pick up in the month of April,” said Sec. Mandy Cohen with the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state gave vaccine to 38 different places in Wake County this week, from smaller pharmacies to large hospitals.

We have the full list of them posted here.

State leaders said they expect to receive even more vaccine in the coming weeks.

They hope to make everyone eligible for the shot by May 1.

“Get on every list you can. Something will come through sooner than later,” said Moore.

The state plans to loosen more restrictions soon if the current trends continue.

However, officials urge people to still follow the three Ws with the new variants of COVID.

The governor said the variants spread faster and can make people sicker.

“Let’s keep up the faith and keep up our masks and know that if we do all these things together, we will get through this,” said Cooper.