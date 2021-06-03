Gov. Cooper proclaims June as Pride Month in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed June as Pride Month in North Carolina to honor the state’s LGBTQ+ community and their fight to create a welcoming community for all North Carolinians.

“The world now knows the progress North Carolina has made in becoming a safer and more inclusive place for our LGTBQ+ community,”Cooper said. “But there’s more work to be done, and this month is an opportunity to renew our commitment to fight for equality.”

Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

Approximately 4% of North Carolinians are LGBTQ+, according to the governor’s office.

Read his full pride month proclamation.

Greensboro has consistently been ranked as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in North Carolina over the past several years, losing the top spot in 2020 to Chapel Hill.