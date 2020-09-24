Gov. Cooper requests major disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Isaias recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper requested a major disaster declaration Wednesday to help with North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Isaias, his office said Thursday.

It specifically asks for Public Assistance funding for 15 counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, and Pitt. It also asked for Hazard Mitigation statewide.

If approved, it would provide federal funds that can help reimburse county and state governments, as well as some non-profit organizations, for some of the costs associated with responding to the storm and repairing damaged infrastructure, a news release said.

Federal funds could also help pay for debris removal, search-and-rescue operations, hazardous material clean-up assistance, meals, generators, fuel, and more, the release said.

Hurricane Isaias made landfall Aug. 3 near Ocean Isle Beach. It caused major flooding in several communities. Four deaths are attributed to the storm, which caused several tornadoes — including an EF-3 in Bertie County. It also damaged water supply lines, roads, bridges, and knocked out power to more than 375,000 homes and businesses, Cooper’s office said.

