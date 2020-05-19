Gov. Cooper requests minority-owned businesses receive equal access to COVID-19 funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With woman-and-minority-owned businesses accounting for approximately half of all businesses in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has requested that those establishments receive equal access to COVID-19 relief funds.

Cooper sent a letter to the leaders of the Golden L.E.A.F. Foundation, who is managing the distribution of $125 million in loans for struggling businesses, urging them to ensure the aformentioned businesses get an equitable piece of the pie.

“Diverse businesses are engines for our economy, and we need to encourage their continued growth and development as we administer this much-needed aid,” Cooper wrote. “Given the disproportionate impact this pandemic has had on minority communities, it is more vital than ever for us to ensure that all North Carolina businesses have equal access to these funds.”

Read Cooper’s letter below: