Gov. Cooper: RNC ‘unlikely’ to happen in Charlotte as organizers want

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said a Republic National Convention is unlikely to occur as organizers want as the conditions in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change.

The governor released a letter he sent to the RNC after the group said it wanted a “full convention” with 19,000 in attendance.

Click here to read the governor’s letter

Today Gov. Cooper shared a letter with RNC officials to continue the conversation about the convention in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/pBTNyUHIQA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 2, 2020

“As much as want the conditions surround COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the Convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper says the RNC had acknowledged that a scaled down convention was needed for the health and safety of “participants and North Carolinians.”

Tuesday’s development comes after a continued back-and-forth between North Carolina leaders and the RNC.

After Cooper’s letter was released, RNC Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel said the RNC will begin visiting other cities who could play host for them.

Charlotte could still host the convention.

This breaking story will be updated.