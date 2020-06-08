Gov. Cooper says he’s pushing for schools to reopen in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper says he is working with education and health officials across the state on plans to reopen schools in the fall.
“We very much want school buildings open. But we won’t be reckless with such an important decision,” the governor said in a tweet.
READ STATE HEALTH GUIDELINES ON REOPENING SCHOOLS
As the academic year in the state nears end, Cooper says there has been a push to develop plans for reopening.
Cooper says closing schools was a tough call, saying that schools are “vital to learning, physical fitness and social interaction. For many students, it’s a place for healthy meals, safe environments, stability & routine.”
The state has not yet released guidance on school reopening plans.
This story will be updated.
