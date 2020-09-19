Gov. Cooper says NC, US flags should fly at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday at the age of 87.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of Ginsburg’s internment.

Ginsburg was a feminist icon to many, dedicating her life to public service and advocacy for social justice and gender equality. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, where she served for more than 27 years.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“The country has lost a fervent icon of equal rights in the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a legal pioneer for women’s rights who insisted on fair treatment for all. Our hearts are with her family and her fellow justices on the Supreme Court. The Court must continue her legacy of justice and fairness.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

