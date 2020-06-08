RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed to CBS 17 that the governor will receive a COVID-19 test Tuesday.
There was no background information provided on why the governor has chosen now to get a test.
A total of 520,113 tests have been completed and the state has 36,484 lab-confirmed cases.
This story will be updated.
- $15k reward offered after slain Fort Bragg soldier’s remains found at NC coast
- Gov. Cooper set to receive COVID-19 test Tuesday
- Trust in law enforcement declines as protests for police reform continue
- Stolen military grave markers found in Wake County, officials say
- Durham city-county committee asks for removal of Confederate statue base
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now