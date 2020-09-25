Gov. Cooper shares video of him getting flu shot, urges others to do the same

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In preparation for flu season, Gov. Roy Cooper got a flu shot on Friday and encouraged other North Carolinians to do the same.

“The flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly disease, and getting a flu shot can help you and those around you fight the spread,” Governor Cooper said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu shot is more important than ever to keep ourselves and our families healthy.”

Michelle Winings, R.N., puts a bandage on after giving Gov. Roy Cooper his flu shot at the Wake County Health Department in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

According to Cooper’s press office, recent data shows that it is possible for a person to be co-infected with both COVID-19 and influenza, making vaccination critical as people prepare for flu season during the ongoing pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions for few uncommon health conditions.

In North Carolina, flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring with activity usually peaking in January or February.