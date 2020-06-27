Gov. Cooper signs bill giving $350 bonuses to teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law a public school educator pay bill that he says still fails to give what teachers and staff need.
The measure signed on Friday provides $350 one-time bonuses by October to teachers and instructional support personnel along with their usual experience-based raises.
The measure also urges Cooper to pay additional $600 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief money, but it’s unclear if he can do that.
The measure is one of nine bills he signed Friday.
He’s got more than 50 others on his desk to consider over the next 10 days.
