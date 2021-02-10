Gov. Cooper signs COVID-19 relief bill; includes money for reopening schools, checks for parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill from state lawmakers that will distribute money approved by Congress for reopening schools, improving vaccine distribution and helping people pay their rent.

Many parts of the proposal mirror that of a supplemental request of Cooper.

“This pandemic continues to strain communities across our state, and this investment of federal funds in critical areas will help us defeat COVID-19 and build back a stronger and more resilient North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement.

Still up for discussion is an effort by Cooper to provide direct one-time checks to teachers, principals and staff members.

The COVID relief package Cooper signed includes another opportunity for parents to get $335 checks to help offset costs they’ve incurred associated with childcare and remote learning.

Senate Bill 36 makes modifications to the more than $440 million in federal funds allocated in 2020 for Extra Credit Grants. Parents with qualifying children 16 and younger at the end of 2019 were eligible for a $335 payment.

The bill extends the deadline again for parents who missed out on the $335 extra credit grants from the state to be able to apply for them until May 31.

