Gov. Cooper signs new executive orders extending eviction moratorium, to-go cocktails

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed three new executive orders that extend several items already in place and helps those financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 206 extends North Carolina’s statewide residential eviction moratorium through June 30 in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s recent extension of the nationwide moratorium through the same date.

Executive Order 207 expedites the processing of unemployment insurance claims and is also effective through June 30.

Executive Order 205 extends the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission’s (ABC) authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through April 30.

“Even though North Carolina is turning the corner on this pandemic, many are still struggling,” said Cooper. “These executive orders will help families stay in their homes and help hard-hit businesses increase their revenue.”

The CDC continues to implement a nationwide residential eviction moratorium for tenants who meet certain criteria to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.