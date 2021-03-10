Gov. Cooper, state legislative leaders announce school reopening bill agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and state legislative leaders announced a compromise on a bill that will reopen schools across the state.

Cooper, along with Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R), announced the new bill on Wednesday after the governor had vetoed an earlier bill aimed at mandating in-person learning.

“Today, I’m pleased to stand with these leaders an announce an agreement to get all students in school safely and surely,” Cooper said.

The governor cited the decline in COVID-19 infection rates in the state as reason behind the push begin getting students back in class.

“The good news is that we all want the same thing – to open our schools to in-person instruction and to do it safely with important emergency protections,” Cooper said.

Berger said all sides have seen the language in the bill and agree upon it.

“We’ve reached a compromise agreement on school reopening that returns many students to full, in-person learning,” Berger said.

Specifics of the bill (in part):