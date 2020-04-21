Gov. Cooper, task force preparing plans to ease coronavirus restrictions, signs new executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper says conversations have begun regarding the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in North Carolina.

Gov. Cooper says he, along with the state’s Coronavirus Task Force, has been getting input from around the state as officials prepare plans to ease restrictions, protect public health and re-open North Carolina’s economy.

For now, though, Gov. Cooper says staying home is saving lives.

“I know that many people are frustrated, restless, anxious, and eager to get back to work and school. I also know that many people want to make sure that their families are as safe as possible from this virus,” Cooper said.

Cooper says he is recommending funding for more personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and more contact tracers who can track the spread of COVID-19.

Cooper says an emphasis on school nutrition to make sure children are still getting meals, and support for local governments, under-served communities, and assistance for public schools are some priorities.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper signed a new executive order that will extend unemployment benefits to furloughed workers – who were previously ineligible for such benefits.

Cooper said the state has issued $580 million in unemployment funds to 257,000 people since the start of the pandemic.

“We know this virus is taking a toll on our economy.”

Cooper went on to say he hopes he can work with state lawmakers to extend more help to North Carolinians when they return to Raleigh next week.

The governor said more funding needs to be available to small businesses and that help is part of a budget proposal being worked on.

“Small businesses are the life blood of our economy,” Cooper said.