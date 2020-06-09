Gov. Cooper to announce executive action on criminal justice, racial equity

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to “announce executive action on criminal justice and racial equity” Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from his office.

The announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Cooper’s executive action comes two weeks after nationwide protests began over the May 26 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests began taking place in central North Carolina on May 29. That weekend was marred by violence, damage and looting in Raleigh and Fayetteville, among other areas.

Demonstrations have been happening less frequently lately, but are still taking place on a daily basis in the region as protesters continue to push for police reform, among other items.

