Gov. Cooper to announce plans for the rest of the school year across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – These last several weeks have been very difficult for a lot of families trying to adjust to their kids learning from home.

Update: Gov. Cooper closes public schools for remainder of year

Later on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper will announce what the plans are for the rest of the school year.

Right now, schools are closed through the middle of May.

Everyone has wanted to know if there’s any chance of kids going back for those last few weeks of the year.

As of today, 40 states and Washington, D.C., have already said students will not return for the rest of this school year.

On Thursday, Cooper outlined various steps to reopen parts of our state. That plan did not specifically address schools.

He said while the state appears to have flattened the curve when it comes to COVID-19, we’re not yet seeing a consistent drop in new cases and people going to the hospital.

Some educators and parents have already raised concerns about going back, saying it would be practically impossible to practice social distancing in a lot of schools.

“We want our schools to be safe and our children to be safe. And, I am so proud of our teachers, teacher assistants, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, our parents,” said Cooper.

The governor will be speaking Friday afternoon, along with state education leaders.

The governor will be speaking Friday afternoon, along with state education leaders.

