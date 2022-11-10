NEW YORK, N.Y. (WNCN) – Major Garrett, CBS News’ Chief Washington Correspondent, dropped a preview of his upcoming podcast episode — and it will feature North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Garrett, the creator and host of The Takeout, “a political podcast and show with a side of pop culture…[that] serves up a serious discussion and food…for thought” said he is having NC’s governor on his new episode that drops Friday at 6 p.m. In it will be Gov. Cooper’s views on if President Joe Biden were to run for reelection.

“I support him, he has been a fantastic President,” Gov. Cooper said in a video CBS News posted to Twitter Thursday evening. “If he makes the decision ‘yes’ [to run] I am for him 100 percent.”

Also in the preview video, Gov. Cooper states his opinion on many people being “deeply concerned about another Trump being President or someone Trump likes.”

Gov. Cooper also said he will do his best to try and win reelection himself in North Carolina.

The full podcast episode with Gov. Cooper and Major Garrett will be available Friday at 6 p.m.