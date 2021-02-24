Gov. Cooper to lift state-wide curfew while easing other COVID-19 restrictions

Bars and taverns can reopen indoors for the first time since near the beginning of the pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is easing some COVID-19-related restrictions while lifting the state-wide curfew on Friday.

“That means no more curfew starting Friday, and more opportunities to gather, shop and attend events if done safely,” Cooper said.

The mandatory mask mandate won’t change.

Cooper said a new executive order will ease several restrictions.

Many businesses and venues will be able to stay at or expand to 50 percent occupancy while still maintaining health and safety protocols.

Gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries may now open at 50 percent capacity with health and safety protocols.

The time for ending on-site service of alcohol will be moved to 11 p.m.

Some businesses that were limited to operating outdoors at 30 percent capacity will still have that percentage but will no longer have a 100-person cap.

That includes:

Sports fields and venues

Stadiums

Outdoor bars

Outdoor amusement parks

Other outdoor businesses

The new executive order will also allow some indoor businesses to open at 30 percent capacity with a cap of 250 people.

These businesses include:

Bars and taverns

Indoor amusement parks

Movie theaters

Indoor sports arenas

“We have reason for hope in North Carolina. Fewer are getting sick. Fewer are needing a hospital. All the metrics that we measure continue to stabilize,” Cooper said.

Cooper said North Carolina’s “alarmingly high numbers” from the holidays have stabilized.

“Hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest point since before Thanksgiving. The percent of tests returning positive continues to decline. This is encouraging,” Cooper said.

This story will be updated.