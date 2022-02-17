Gov. Cooper to recommend ending local mask mandates: spokesperson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to recommend ending local mask mandates during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Cooper spokesman Ford Porter sent a tweet Thursday morning seemingly making the announcement for the governor.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve continually evaluated safety measures to know what’s needed at that moment. Given declining numbers & available vaccines, the Governor will encourage ending local mask mandates,” Porter tweeted.

The move comes just over a week after the City of Raleigh decided to continue its mask mandate and just days after multiple school districts in central North Carolina voted to make masks optional in schools.

Cooper and the COVID-19 Task Force will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS17.com.

Cooper’s comments come as major COVID metrics have been trending downward since the omicron variant spread across the country.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said tests are confirming new cases at the lowest rate since Christmas Eve.

As of Thursday morning, all 100 North Carolina counties are still seeing the highest level of transmission, according to the CDC.

This story will be updated.