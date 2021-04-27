Gov. Cooper urges special prosecutor to take over in death investigation of Andrew Brown Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper is again speaking out amid controversy surrounding the deadly deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City.

Cooper says a special prosecutor should be brought in to handle all matters regarding the shooting in Pasquotank County in “the interest of justice and confidence in the judicial system.”

“This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown’s family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias,” Cooper said.

The governor went on to say that the position is “consistent with the change in the law recommended by our Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice which calls for a special prosecutor in police shootings, and I believe the law should be changed to help ensure it.”