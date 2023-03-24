RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed a bill aiming to eliminate background checks for handguns.

Senate Bill 41 would have authorized concealed carry permit holders to carry firearms on certain school properties, authorize conceal carry for law enforcement employees and repealed pistol purchase permits.

“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes,” said Cooper. “Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

The legislation also removes sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that are not captured in a national database or other indicators that someone could be dangerous to others or themselves.

Following Cooper’s veto, Sen. Danny Earl Britt, Jr. (R-Robeson) released the following statement: