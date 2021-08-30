Gov. Cooper vetoes bill repealing NC pistol permits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a bill that would have done away with North Carolina’s pistol permit requirement.

“Gun permit laws reduce gun homicides and suicides and reduce the availability of guns for criminal activity. At a time of rising gun violence, we cannot afford to repeal a system that works to save lives. The legislature should focus on combating gun violence instead of making it easier for guns to end up in the wrong hands,” Cooper said on Monday.

On Aug. 18, the North Carolina Senate passed the bill repealing the requirement.

The current law requires local sheriff’s offices to approve handgun purchases with background checks. To buy a handgun in the state, you either need a concealed carry license or a pistol purchase permit.

House Bill 398 would have substituted the state’s permit for handguns with FBI’s background check system.

An override of Cooper’s vetp will be difficult for Republicans at the General Assembly and for conservative gun-rights activists, who see ending the pistol-permit mandate as a big agenda item.

The permit requirement goes back more than 100 years. Bill supporters say the current permit process is duplicative with the comprehensive national checks performed by licensed gun dealers.